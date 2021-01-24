Face Mask Tutorial + Join our Mission to Stop the Spread

Join our Efforts to Stop the Spread - Here's How We Are Helping



Stitchin' Heaven is seeking assistance from our wonderful community of quilters and sewers. We have received many requests from local hospitals and medical facilities requesting face masks to aid in keeping both medical professionals and patients safe.



If you would like to help, please use our tutorial below as a guide. We know there are many different methods and we ask that you research and use the method you feel most comfortable with, as long as masks follow medical guidelines.



To help our employees and local volunteers meet our goal of 10,000 masks, we are asking for your help! Masks will be delivered to nearby medical facilities in Quitman, TX and the surrounding areas. We have also received requests for 23,000 to 50,000 masks from our contacts in the DFW area – any help you can provide would be appreciated!



Send mask to:

Stitchin' Heaven

321 Richards Street

Quitman, TX 75783



Please take pictures of your masks and the quantity you made, and post them to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #shmm (Stitchin' Heaven Medical Mask) before Sunday March 29, 2020. We will pick a winner who will receive a $50.00 Stitchin Heaven shopping spree!

If you are a Medical Team in need of these masks please reach out to Anita by email - anita@stitchinheaven.com or by phone - (903) 760 - 7397 ext 111

Download Pattern - " How to Make a Face Mask"